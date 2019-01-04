White Castle is bringing on the comfort food this winter.

The Columbus-based hamburger chain known for its tiny sliders is now offering sloppy joes for a limited time along side fried macaroni and cheese nibblers. The sloppy joe slider comes on the regular slider bun and is a classic recipe of ground beef with a tangy sauce, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with a slice of smoked cheddar cheese.

The mac and cheese nibblers are fried bites of cheesy pasta.

There is even a new combo pack for $7.99 that includes six sloppy joes and a pair of mac and cheese nibblers.