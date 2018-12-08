CANTON-Edward J. Wages, 66, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at his residence.

He was born June 8, 1952, in Canton to Roy and Violet (Hills) Wages.

He married Carol Cardot April 27, 1990, in Monterey. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Violet Wages of Canton; one son, Kerry Miller of Canton; and special friend Tim Bishop.

Ed graduated from Canton High school and went on to receive his degree in Social Justice. He started working at International Harvester before being drafted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict in 1972. He did his training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and lastly at Fort Carson in Colorado for his discharge. He returned to the IH plant until the closing and then worked for PARC. Lastly he worked for FCRC until 2014.

He was a member of the Canton American Legion and the Monterey Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at the Walnut Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

To leave online condolences, visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com