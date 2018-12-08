Saturday

Dec 8, 2018 at 8:00 AM


NORMAL-Nineteen members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently competed in Normal.

NORMAL-Nineteen members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently competed in Normal. The athletes competed against power tumblers from other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline. Overall, the team received six first place trophies, nine second place, and 11 third place awards. 

The Tornados will host their annual Christmas Classic competitive meet at the Canton YMCA today and Sunday (Dec. 8 and 9).

Normal meet results:

TUMBLING (FLOOR) 

Sub-Beginner: 

Second place: Kenzie MacVean 

Third place: Piper Teresi 

Fourth place: Ainsley Porter 

Beginner 

First place: Cadence Larkin 

Tenth place: Penny Black 

Sub-Novice 

Third place: Kaelyn MacVean 

Sixth place: Makayla Teresi 

Seventh place: Olivia Duncan 

Intermediate 

Fifth place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin 

Sub-Advanced 

Sixth place: Hannah Uryasz 

Advanced 

Second place: Kirsten Shawgo

DOUBLE-MINI 

Beginner 

Second place: Kenzie MacVean 

Third place: Cassidy Carr, Ainsley Porter 

Fifth place: Piper Teresi 

Sixth place: Penny Black 

Seventh place: Kaylynn Carr, Eva Knollman 

Novice 

First place: Claire Hanlin 

Second place: Mollie Cornell, Kaelyn MacVean, Makayla Teresi 

Third place: Olivia Duncan, John Young 

Fourth place: Alina Mowen 

Seventh place: Cadence Larkin 

Intermediate 

First place: Caden Mowen 

Fourth place: Hannah Uryasz 

Advanced 

Second place: Avery Mowen 

Third place: Kirsten Shawgo 

TRAMPOLINE 

Beginner 

First place: Kaylynn Carr 

Third place: Ainsley Porter 

Fourth place: Eva Knollman 

Fifth place: Kenzie MacVean 

Sixth place: Penny Black 

Eighth place: Piper Teresi 

Novice 

First place: John Young 

Third place: Makayla Teresi, Kaelyn MacVean 

Fourth place: Cassidy Carr 

Seventh place: Cadence Larkin 

Eighth place: Olivia Duncan 

Intermediate 

Second place: Mollie Cornell 

Third place: Caden Mowen 

Fourth place: Claire Hanlin 

Fifth place: Alina Mowen, Hannah Uryasz 

Advanced 

First place: Avery Mowen 

Second place: Kirsten Shawn