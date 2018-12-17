Farmington notched a Prairieland North Division win, while South Fulton was defeated in area high school boys basketball contests played Friday evening.

Farmington notched a Prairieland North Division win, while South Fulton was defeated in area high school boys basketball contests played Friday evening.



FARMINGTON 41, ELMWOOD 32

At Elmwood, the visiting Farmers improved to 8-1 overall, 3-0 in Prairieland North Division play in recording the road victory.



Farmington would outscore the host Trojans in each of the initial three periods of play.



The visitors edged out to an 8-4 lead after the initial eight minutes and had a 17-12 halftime advantage.



The scoring picked up slightly in the third quarter for both teams as Farmington outscored Elmwood 12-8 in building a 29-20 leading heading into the final eight minutes of play.



Both teams would score 12 points in the final period as Farmington tallied its fourth straight victory.



Jarod DePriest and Ben Martin finished in double figures for Farmington with 12 and 10 points respectively. Jaden Rutledge added eight points for the Farmers, followed by Blake Springer (five points), Dalton Powell (four points) and Coe Jansen (two points).



Farmington was 14-of-22 from the free throw line, compared to 6-of-9 for Elmwood, who dropped to 5-2 overall, 0-1 in league play.



Jaden Beckwith scored a team-high 10 points to lead the Trojans.



BRIMFIELD 54, SOUTH FULTON 25

At Astoria, the Rebels slipped to 2-7 on the season in dropping this Prairieland Conference crossover contest to the visiting Indians.



Brimfield (7-3) led 9-7 after the opening period before breaking loose to score 24 points in the second quarter, 13 on free throws, in grabbing a 33-17 halftime lead.



The Rebels struggled offensively in the second half, managing just eight points as Brimfield built a 49-20 lead after 24 minutes before easing home with the road victory.



Cole Lannery topped South Fulton with nine points. Taylor Hammond and Quinton Pilger tallied four and three points respectively for the Rebels.



Dallas Malott, Andy Hollenback, Kaden Swift and Morgan Lehman all scored two points each with Triton Hickle’s one point rounding out the scoring for the hosts.



Brimfield had three players finish in double-digits, led by Ashton Johnson’s 13. Parker Pillman added 12 and Reece Tuebel 10 for the Indians.