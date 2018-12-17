Closing the opening half with three straight 3-pointers, grabbing a 34-27 lead in the process, momentum seemed to be with the Canton Little Giants.

Closing the opening half with three straight 3-pointers, grabbing a 34-27 lead in the process, momentum seemed to be with the Canton Little Giants.



The second half would be a different story however as the Little Giants went nearly 12 minutes without a basket. Visiting Limestone took advantage, rallying for a 60-44 Mid-Illini Conference victory Friday evening at Alice Ingersoll Gym.



Limestone improved to 2-4 overall, 1-1 in Mid-Illini play. Canton remained winless, slipping to 0-6 overall, 0-4 in conference contests.



The Little Giants rallied first, climbing out of an 18-8 first quarter hole by ending the period with a 12-0 run in the final two minutes to take a 20-18 lead. Jake Smith started and ended the run with 3-pointers, while Trey Passmore also added a trey. TJ Myers also had a basket and Kaleb Owens a free throw.



Limestone led 27-25 after a Josh Garner putback with 2:29 left before halftime. That’s when Passmore hit a 3 before Garrett Brant added a pair of treys to give Canton its seven point halftime lead.



The Little Giants finished the opening half 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) from the floor, including 6-of-12 (50 percent) from 3-point range.



“That was our best first half. I think that was clear,” said Canton coach Hunter Rhodes. “It helps when you put the ball in the hole, especially with these kids.



“I thought the effort was the best I’ve ever seen out of these kids,” he added. “We were on the floor (for loose balls) every time, and we’ve haven’t seen that all year.”



Limestone finished 13-of-28 (46.4 percent), but also had nine turnovers.



“We wanted to push the ball (on offense),” said Limestone coach Eddie Mathews. “We got confused with transitioning the basketball and halfcourt offense.



“We rushed some stuff and we got out of rhythm,” he added. “And because we got out of rhythm on offense, with an inexperienced team, you’ll find that it will affect their defense. All of a sudden, we weren’t getting to the shooters.”



But, unfortunately for the Little Giants, the second half would not go nearly as well.



After an Owens steal and layup gave Canton its biggest lead at 38-29 with 5:20 left in the third quarter, the Little Giants went ice cold. Limestone would score the final 18 points of the period in seizing a 47-38 lead entering the final eight minutes. While Canton finished 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) shooting in the period, Limestone made eight of its 12 attempts (66.7 percent).



“The only thing that ended it was that we were saved by the bell at halftime or they might have run away with it and we would have never recovered,” said Mathews. “But we had time to talk in the locker room.”



Smith made two free throws with 6:46 left to break the scoreless streak, but the Little Giants would not score again until a pair of Owen Watson baskets in the final 1:37. Until then, Canton missed 14 shots and had seven turnovers as the Little Giants went 11:43 without a field goal.



“The first half was a positive, we made so many extra passes for open shots,” said Rhodes. “In the second half, you didn’t see that once.



“For the last 3-4 years for them, when they hit adversity, they just kind of shut down,” said Rhodes. “I challenged them to see who’s going to be that guy to step up when things are going hard. Unfortunately, nobody did that (this game).



“We’re trying to find that guy,” he added. “It doesn’t matter who it is. We’re trying to find that guy.”



Smith topped Canton with 16 points, 12 in the opening quarter. Brant added eight points, followed by Passmore (six), Caleb Miller (five), Watson (four), Owens (three) and Myers (two).



Canton finished the game 16-of-48 (33.3 percent) from the field, but just 4-of-22 (18.2 percent) in the second half that included 0-of-9 from 3-point range. Canton also had 11 turnovers, eight in the second half.



“We’re doing the best we can and we are going to get better,” said Rhodes. “We’re trying to get better each day.”



Limestone had just four players score, led by Mike Dunne’s 24. Nathan Thornton added 19, followed by Drew Stear (13) and Garner (four).



Limestone finished 22-of-47 (46.8 percent) from the field, including 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) from 3-point range.



“We won because I thought our team executed what we wanted to do very well,” said Mathews.



The sophomore contest saw Limestone record a 57-50 victory.



Canton (0-3, 0-3 Mid-Illini) led 18-10 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime.



The visiting Rockets would rally to within 44-41 after three periods before outscoring the Little Giants 16-6 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.



Jack Churchill and Connor Willcoxen topped Canton with 15 and 12 points respectively. Tyler Reneau added eight points for the Little Giants, followed by Turner Plumer (five), Nick Oldfield and Lukas Goforth (four each) and Trace Rhodes (two).



Cole Leach and Antonio Brown paced Limestone with 14 and 11 points respectively.



Canton will play one final game before Christmas as it heads to Washington Thursday for a pair of games starting at 5:30 p.m.