Josie Williams fueled a fast start and finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Galva over Peoria Heights 50-20 in non-conference action Monday night.

Heights scored the game’s first basket, but Williams answered with six straight points on a three-point play and 3-point bucket to put the hosts on top for good.

Brynn Patty rattled in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to put the Lady Cats on top 15-4. Galva extended the lead to 26-8 at the half and 45-15 after three frames.

Darrah Schilling added 11 points for Galva, now 4-9 on the season, and Tressa Rogers chipped in with eight.

The next time Galva takes the court it will be in the six-team, round-robin Princeville Holiday Tournament. The Lady Cats open with a doubleheader Wednesday, Dec. 26, against Midland at noon and a rematch with Peoria Heights at 6 p.m.

Monday night’s win was a nice bounce back for the Lady Wildcats after they dropped consecutive outings against Three Rivers Conference opponents.

Galva fell to Kewanee 46-25 on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The Boiler Girls jumped to big early leads — 18-7 at the quarter and 32-11 at the half. Darrah Schilling paced the Lady Cats with eight points.

In the fresh-soph contest, Kewanee topped Galva 32-16. Rainah Shappard and Brooklyn Taylor topped Galva with six points apiece.

At Bureau Valley Saturday, Galva made it interesting with a fourth-quarter rally but came out on the short end of a 46-42 final.

The Storm built leads of 21-11 at the half and 37-21 after three quarters, only to see Galva put up 21 points in the final frame — all from Josie Williams and Darrah Schilling — to cut into the deficit.

Williams finished with 17 points and Schilling added 15.