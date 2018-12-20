The struggles on the offensive end of the floor continued for the Galva boys basketball team as the Wildcats dropped non-conference outings to Abingdon-Avon Friday night and Lewistown Tuesday night.

The struggles on the offensive end of the floor continued for the Galva boys basketball team as the Wildcats dropped non-conference outings to Abingdon-Avon Friday night and Lewistown Tuesday night.

At A-Town, Galva led the Tornadoes 25-24 at the half behind 12 points from Tristan Rogers, but the hosts went on a 31-16 tear in the final two quarters to rally for the win.

Gunner Spivey topped the Wildcats with 18 points and Rogers finished with 12.

The Wildcats returned home Tuesday night and were doomed by a scoring drought that stretched through quarters two and three in a 53-30 loss to Lewistown.

The Wildcats trailed 12-11 midway through the second quarter, only to see the Indians score the final 10 points of the first half and the first 10 points of the second half to race to a 32-11 lead.

Rogers and Parker Taylor topped the Wildcats with six points apiece. Galva has dropped four straight games and stands 6-6 on the season.

The Wildcats return to action Wednesday, Dec. 26, in the 91st renewal of the Princeville Holiday Tournament. Galva is the No. 4 seed in the tourney and opens against No. 5 DePue at 3:30 p.m.

The tourney continues with the consolation semis and semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 27, and the four-game finale on Friday, Dec. 28.