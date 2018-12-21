As high school basketball programs prepare for holiday tournaments to close out 2018, Carl Sandburg College will ring in 2019 with a new event featuring some of the top boys basketball teams in the area.

As high school basketball programs prepare for holiday tournaments to close out 2018, Carl Sandburg College will ring in 2019 with a new event featuring some of the top boys basketball teams in the area.



The inaugural Sandburg Shootout on January 5 at John M. Lewis Gymnasium will be a must-see day of action for hoops fans that includes six consecutive varsity contests starting at 1 p.m. with the following schedule:

Erie/Prophetstown vs. United, 1 p.m.

Illini Central vs. Knoxville, 2:30 p.m.

Peoria High vs. United Township, 4 p.m.

Tremont vs. Wethersfield, 5:30 p.m.

Farmington vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.

Peoria Heights vs. Galva, 8:30 p.m.



Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and will be available at the door. Admission is good for all six games.



The field includes two teams ranked in the first Associated Press poll of the season (Class 1A No. 5 Wethersfield and Class 2A No. 10 Dee-Mack), two others that received votes (Farmington in 2A and Illini Central in 1A), two reigning regional champions (Wethersfield and Dee-Mack) and a supersectional qualifier from last season (Dee-Mack).



The slate features a rematch of last year’s regional championship game between Farmington and Dee-Mack that saw the Chiefs pull out a one-point victory over the Farmers.