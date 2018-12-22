All youth ages 8-18 are invited to sign up and attend 4-H Clover Clinic Saturday, Feb. 16, at Illinois Central College in East Peoria.

All youth ages 8-18 are invited to sign up and attend 4-H Clover Clinic Saturday, Feb. 16, at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. This multi-project workshop day is sponsored by University of Illinois Extension in Fulton, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell Counties. 4-H membership is not required.



This day of educational and fun-filled workshops serves as an introduction to many 4-H project areas. Some of this year’s offerings include the topics of art, cats, crocheting, wood-burning, leather stamping, glass etching, wildlife, chemistry, butterflies, rabbits, ice cream, engineering, forensic entomology, 3D design, fossils more. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Pre-registration is required.



The cost to attend is $15 per youth, which includes a drawstring bag. Participants should bring a sack lunch.



Pre-registration is required, and may be done online at go.illinois.edu/4-HCloverClinic. The deadline to register is Jan. 25, 2019. Workshop classes are filled on a first come, first served basis, and may fill up before the deadline, so early registration is encouraged. For those without internet access, call your local Extension Office listed below for assistance.



If you have questions about 4-H Clover Clinic, call the University of Illinois Extension Office in your county – Fulton (309-547-3711), Mason (309-543-3308), Peoria (309-685-3140) or Tazewell (309-347-6614).