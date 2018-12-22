These students were nominated for the Lincoln STAR student award by his/her classroom teacher.

These students were nominated for the Lincoln STAR student award by his/her classroom teacher. Students are nominated by their teacher for showing the character traits of a STAR student, which are being respectful, telling the truth, being caring, and making responsible choices. These students celebrated lunch with Principal McFerren. Students having lunch with the principal are (from left) Front row — Lincoln STAR student, Addyson Krohn, Ruby Anderson, Chase Way, Luke Perez, Vernon Kessel, Gage Baldry and Berkeley Jones; Back Row — Principal Mrs. Lidwell-McFerren, Kellyn Eitenmiller, Alina Hess and Brody Ketcham.