Galva School District Supt. O’Riley voices support for wind farm project

It was standing room only at the Henry County Courthouse as residents voiced support and opposition for a proposed wind turbine project.

During the county board’s Thursday, Dec. 20 meeting, members spent 50 minutes listening to public comment regarding Avangrid’s plan to build 40 wind turbines in the Kewanee-Galva-Cambridge area.

The board ultimately voted 12-4 to approve the company’s special use permit, with board members Dwayne Anderson, Ted Sturtevant, Kathy Nelson and Bill Preston voting against the project. Lynn Sutton and Kippy Breeden both abstained because they own property in the project area.

Project supporters said welcoming the turbines would provide revenue, economic development and improved roads. Opponents — many of whom said they were in support of green energy in general — said they disagreed with the proposed placement of the turbines.

The area in question “is part of the Great Sauk Trail and a migratory route for birds,” said Linda Grant, of Kewanee. She asked the board to delay a decision for 90 days to give time to gather additional information on the cultural and ecological importance of the area.

“I feel the board has only heard big dollar promises and not heard all the facts ... to make a complete decision,” said Grant.

Others were opposed to the fact that several of the turbines were proposed for wooded areas. Craig Klavon, of Burns Township, called himself a “tree farmer” and said he’d spent 30 years “trying to rebuild and reforest the timber.”

“Leave our beautiful timbers alone. I don’t even have a street light. I have stars, and I’d like to keep it that way,” said Klavon.

Those in support of the wind towers said they could be a financial boon to the area.

Matthew Dynes, the Cornwall Township Road Commissioner, said he supported the turbines and the additional funds they would bring to the township.

Burns Township Road Commissioner Shawn Strand agreed. “We have the most miles in Henry County with the least amount of revenue. We struggle every year trying to make ends meet. The money is going to help us out immensely. It’s a no brainer. We should do it.”

Strand added, “There are a few people not for it, and I respect their opinions, but the majority are for it.”

Both Dr. Chris Sullens, Superintendent of the Kewanee School District, and Doug O’Riley, Superintendent of the Galva School District, also were in favor of the project.

“We support any wind turbine you can place in the Galva School District. It adds more money to our education fund,” said O’Riley, adding the more revenue the district receives, the better ability the school district has to lower its tax rate.

Land owner Bryan Early noted “progress involves change, and this wind farm is growth for Henry County.”

Opponent Karen Thompson, of Kewanee, said “everyone in favor (of the wind turbines) will receive money from them.” She added she wanted to see the board “preserve the countryside, not destroy it.”

After the public comment portion of the meeting, board member Preston asked to delay the vote 90 days.

Henry County State’s Attorney Matt Schutte said if the county did not have a decision by the second meeting after the zoning board met, the permits would be considered denied. That meant, at most, the issue could only be delayed until the January county board meeting.

By a narrow 7-9 vote, board members opposed a motion to table the issue. Those wanting to delay the vote were Preston, Nelson, Anderson, Sturtevant, Lawrence Reddick, Marshall Jones and Jerry Thompson.

With the possibility of a delay eliminated, board members then voted to approve the project.

“Approximately 60 landowners have already signed lease agreements,” said board member Lynn Sutton.

He said the proposed towers would generate “$25 to $30 million over the course of their life span.” The project is expected to provide up to 200 construction jobs and four-to-six permanent jobs.

The new wind turbines will join the 239 other turbines in the county.

“They pump out clean energy and pump money into our economy. If we didn’t have the wind farms, our finances would be in shambles,” said Sutton.