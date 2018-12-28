In the year 1836 my Great, Great, Great Grandfather Oliver Chatterton came by covered wagon to western Fulton County from upstate New York. Grandpa Oliver came with eight siblings (three brothers and five sisters).

In the year 1836 my Great, Great, Great Grandfather Oliver Chatterton came by covered wagon to western Fulton County from upstate New York. Grandpa Oliver came with eight siblings (three brothers and five sisters). His father and mother came by boat down the Great Lakes to the Chicago area then on down the Illinois River to a landing at Copperas Creek near the town of Peoria then on West to Fulton County by wagon. It is not known why the children did not travel with their parents.



The entire family settled in and around the hamlet of Woodsville which many years later became the village of Avon. Andrew Jackson was President of the United States at that time my ancestors came to live in Illinois. Grandpa Oliver was a farmer by trade and eventually purchased 320 acres southeast of Avon. The farmstead was located on the south side of what today is County Hwy 17, two miles west of Ellisville. Grandpa married a lady by the name of Lucy Sackett (don’t know what year). They lived in a two room cabin on the farm for a number of years. When the Civil War ended in 1865 Oliver began building a large two story house close to the cabin. It was completed in the year 1870.



My Grandpa Richard and Grandma Maryellen live in the house that Oliver built. My dad, Robert often talks about growing up on the farm, living in the house, playing in the woods and enjoying life on the farm that my Great, Great, Great Grandpa Oliver founded. My Grandparents’ house is a lot of fun! I enjoy being able to go out to the farm and spend time with my family. We have a lot of fun taking walks in the woods, exploring and being able to ride four wheelers on the trails. I really enjoy being at my Grandparents’ house!