A Roberts man was taken into custody in Strawn on Dec. 20 for what Sheriff Tony Childress alleged to be a “very large-scale” marijuana growing operation, one that encompassed the entire residence at 205 Walter Street, Strawn.

John Randa,46, was charged with possession of more than 200 cannabis plants, a Class 1 felony.

Childress said that an ongoing narcotics investigation led the Livingston County Proactive Unit to execute search warrants on two residences, one in Strawn and another in Roberts.

Once entry was made at the Strawn residence, the proactive unit discovered a cannabis operation encompassing the entire house, Childress said.

The sheriff noted that this led to a second search warrant being executed at the residence in Roberts where an additional marijuana operation was located.

Randa was then arrested and charged. This is an ongoing investigation, additional charges and arrests are possible.

Childress advised the street value of the cannabis seized was approximately $230,000 and one of the largest cannabis grow operations his office has been involved in.

Police seized approximately 400 cannabis plants, which weighed 22,800 grams, other controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, firearms, miscellaneous household items, electronics, several vehicles: a 2000 Chevrolet box truck, 2013 Cadillac XTS, 2003 Chrysler 300, 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle and $10,379 cash.

The sheriff indicated that he anticipates additional seizures in this particular case.

Randa was arraigned of the felony charge in Judge Jennifer Bauknecht's court on Dec. 21. Assistant State's Attorney Mike Regnier proffered probable cause, and cause was found to detain. Bail was set at $30,000, 10 percent of which was payable to secure release. Bond was posted Monday. Attorneys for the defendant and the state are set to meet on Jan. 14.

Agencies involved in the operation were the Livingston County Proactive Unit, Dwight Drug Unit, Fairbury Police, Dwight Police, Pontiac Police, Ford County Sheriff's Office, and the Livingston and Ford County state's attorney's offices.