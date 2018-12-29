After a tough two-day stretch, the Canton High girls basketball team ended play at the 40th State Farm Holiday Classic Friday afternoon with a 57-44 victory over Bloomington High in the consolation seventh place contest at the Normal Community “B” Gym.

It was the second win in as many tries over Bloomington High for the Lady Giants this season. The two teams played back on December 20 at Bloomington with Canton winning 58-45.



On Friday, the Lady Giants, the No. 15 seed, edged out to a 12-11 lead after the opening eight minutes. Canton would control the second quarter, outscoring the Purple Raiders 14-6 in building a 26-17 halftime advantage.



Bloomington, the No. 13 seed, posted a slim 15-14 edge in the third period, inching within 40-32 with eight minutes remaining. But CHS would go on to outscore Bloomington 17-12 in the final quarter to maintain control on the way to finishing tournament play with a 1-3 record.



Sophomore guard Faith Demler led Canton in scoring with 14 points that included 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Senior guard Cassidy Fawcett added 12 points that included 9-of-11 shooting from the foul line.



Junior Blair Jacobus and senior Anna Plumer chipped in eight points each for CHS, followed by junior Tori Oaks (seven) and seniors Sydney Hannam (five), Sophie Oaks (two) and Mackenzie Hess (one). The Lady Giants would finish 20-of-28 from the free throw line.



Bett O’Neal topped BHS (5-11) with 13 points, while Kamaria Gant and Bree O’Neal added 12 and 11 points respectively for the Purple Raiders.



Canton moved to 10-6 on the season in snapping the three-game losing streak.



The Lady Giants return to action on January 4 when they host Washington in a Mid-Illini Conference contest at Alice Ingersoll Gym. The sophomore contest begins at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow at approximately 7 p.m.