Well, another year has passed and a new one is upon us. I’m deviating a tad bit from my normal format of reflection. Writing Life Lines is not the first public forum I’ve lent my pen to. A number of years ago, I was an activist writer, and several of my pieces garnered global attention, being reprinted in hundreds of well known websites.

We all consider ourselves to be thinkers, and we are. What we think about ranges from Azaleas to Zebras. I spend more time than I should considering the social and political dynamic. For this Life Lines, I’m letting the activist in me out to play.

I expect not all readers will agree with me, and that’s okay. I’ve never known a single writer that pleases 100% of their readers. There will always be naysayers, and I welcome them. Without debate and difference of opinion, the world would be a dull place indeed.

In the USA, our current system of government is not working; not unusual, since there has never been a lasting system of governance that has worked. All ‘ocracies’ and ‘isms’ currently in place will in time be thrown upon the refuse pile, to join a heap of other failed systems throughout history. Why can’t we get it right? After thousands of years spent in refinement of dozens of systems, we are no closer to fair governance today than we were in the times of Sumeria.

The reason for this is simple. If we are to compare a Political System to a clock, we can envision that there are cogs, all turning in harmony, that produce a desired result. For a clock, the desired result is the correct time to be displayed.



For a Political System, the goal would be to have a fair, transparent system constructed to maintain aspects of society that cannot be handled at a family level. Township, town, city, county, state, federal; all doing ONLY what is required at that level, and no more. All levels would report to the people of problems, progress and major decisions.

The reason the Utopian vision just described can’t take place is that one of the cogs is not engineered correctly; one bad cog will render the entire system dysfunctional. If you were a baker, and had to make all of your bread from scratch, the first thing to do would be to get your ingredients together. You’ve made your bread, and when you tasted, knew something was wrong. What would you do first? Check the ingredients is what I would do. If one ingredient is bad, then it spoils the whole batch of dough.

Let us take a peek at change and progress. We used to drain a person’s blood unto death for a head cold.

We used to think if you sailed far enough on the ocean, you would fall of the edge of the earth. We used to think the sun revolved around the earth.

As a specie, we’ve thought the silliest things, but we only know they are silly because science has proven otherwise. In examination then, if the ‘ocracies’ and ‘isms’ that have been attempted over several millennia have all failed, then perhaps the problem lies in another direction?

When discussing systems of governance, the label is the ‘Political System’. The primary roles are filled by politicians. It doesn’t matter how the system came into being; what does matter is that at some point in its evolutionary cycle, it becomes permeated with a group of people concerned with two things: Money and Power.

At a certain level, regardless of the initial intentions of anyone running for public office, the system in place either corrupts that person (if successful in his/her bid) or they are decent to the core and do not function in that environment, in which case they are run out or get out of politics.



That’s because the system is populated with psychopaths, and you can only go so far in a psychopathic environment if you are not one. Get Hitchcock out of your head. Get Dianne Feinstein in.



Science has made great leaps in mapping the human brain through the use of PET scans and the MRI machine. We can now look at pictures of a brain and visually gauge levels of compassion and empathy found within. By studying thousands of these scans and cross-referencing them with the histories of the psychopathic subjects scanned, irrefutable conclusions have been arrived at.

Brains showing a lower than average development in the frontal cortex link to a patient history of psychopathic behavior. Studies indicate these diminished brain areas in individuals are markers for what we call psychopaths; manifestations of psychopaths include a lust for power and control, desire for wealth and unearned respect and most notably, a marked lack compassion for others.

At a certain political level, from second-term politician and up, as well, it is my personal conviction one must be a clinical psychopath to function and thrive. Let me be crystal clear at this juncture; I am referring to the career politicians infesting Washington DC. Our local politicians, our Mayor, are outstanding individuals for whom I have nothing but the greatest respect. I’m talking about a different animal altogether.

There is an ongoing debate on how a psychopath comes into being. Having read and studied both sides of the debate, I have to conclude both are correct. One side claims psychopaths are created as a product of upbringing and environment. I find this to be very accurate. Tragically, children are victims of the people that raise them, and psychopathy can manifest in those conditions. Were it not for my adopted parents rescuing me from a toxic environment, I myself may have joined those ranks.

Then there is the predetermined aspect of chemical imbalance. Embracing this view, I would conclude that for some, being a psychopath is not a choice, any more than contracting Polio would be. The point is, that psychopathy is an illness of the brain. Anyone can be a psychopath, just as anyone can have the Parkinson’s time bomb ticking inside. It is not wanted, but it’s there.

A brain showing psychopathic tendencies manifest a variant gene called the MAO-A gene. It has been conclusively linked to aggression, violence and low empathy. The area of the brain lacking development in psychopaths is the ventromedial prefrontal cortex. This is displayed here:

The arrow shows a healthy brain on top and the brain of Jim, a psychopath, below. There is clearly a difference. There is a great deal of science supporting this from top universities and scientific institutions.

Interestingly, though, the APA (American Psychiatric Association) does not list ‘psychopathy’ as a mental condition in its definitive manual DSM-V, though they have ‘identified’ over 400 neuroses since climbing in bed with Big Pharma. Naturally, the first thing a psychopath would do is squash any attempts to identify psychopathy in a medical diagnosis.

A psychologist from Stalinist Russia, Andrew M. Lobaczewski, was part of a team (the only one to make it out alive and be able to report their findings) that approximately 4% of the human population displays psychopathic markers. He describes psychopathy as “….. a lust for power and control. They desire wealth and unearned respect. They lack compassion for others.”

Does this line above describe, more or less, what we’ve come to know as our average politician? Most, I believe, would find this to be an accurate reflection.

Many jobs require a physical prior to hiring. They can include a psychological profile as well. Any psychopath worth their salt can answer on paper what he or she knows is required for approval, so any written test should be dismissed as wholly unreliable.

BUT, what is impossible to hide are the results of a PET scan. If a person has psychopathic tendencies, no amount of lies or coercion or blustering or threatening can alter the results. It’s there or it isn’t.

If a potential senator has a congenital heart defect or symptoms of a debilitating disease that would preclude them exercising the powers of their office, that person would be ruled out as a potential candidate as being physically or mentally incapable of carrying out the duties of office.

I don’t have the answers, but I do know the problem.

What is needed is greater awareness of psychopathy and the prevalence of psychopathic persons in office. If, as it has been scientifically established, there is a genetic marker for psychopathy, then that condition should be a precursor to running for national office.

Then we as a society would be able to ‘filter’ out the psychopaths, leaving room for mentally healthy, non-psychotic persons to function as administrators of the public trust. The entire key to this is instituting a two term limit and utterly eradicating the sickness of the lobbying industry.

This has a small chance for success, unfortunately. After all, who controls newspapers, television, Hollywood, business, government and virtually every aspect of our existence to a lesser or greater degree? Psychopaths. The system is set up, designed, and maintained by them.

But, we must start somewhere, and this is as good a platform as any.





