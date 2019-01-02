Marjorie R. Wirth, 94, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Hillcrest Home, in Geneseo. A memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at St. Malachy’s Church, in Geneseo. A visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the start of the service. Due to unavailability of the church hall, there will be no luncheon.

Marjorie was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Moline, the daughter of Anthony and Louise (Lievens) VanRyn. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a secretary at Herman Nelson Corporation and later at John Deere. She married William L. Wirth on Sept. 7, 1963, at Sacred Heart Church, in Moline. They farmed near Osco for many years. William died March 29, 2011.

Marjorie was a faithful member of St. Malachy’s Church, Geneseo. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and reading, and was fond of animals, especially cats. She loved to write letters and had many pen pals during her lifetime.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Virginia Wirth and John Delk, of Charlotte, Iowa; sister-in-law Shirley VanRyn, of Moline; cousin Mildred Meersman, of Moline; a niece and three nephews and their families; and childhood friend Mary Frances Halliday with whom she corresponded for more than 80 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Anthony VanRyn; and sister, Rita Tucker.