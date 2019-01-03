Two former high school track and cross country runners from Kewanee were the overall male and female winners in the 37th annual Run Your Ice Off 5K Monday afternoon.

Noah Dir (18:15) ran for the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans and Amber (Feurer) Buckley (22:41) ran for the Kewanee Boilers

A total of 164 finishers completed the 3.1 mile road race.

Age Group results

Overall Top 3 Males

1. Noah Dir, Kewanee, 18:15

2. Tom Smith, Peru, 19:14

3. Drew Toohill, Bloomington, 19:34

Overall Top 3 Females

1. Amber Buckley, Princeville, 22:41

2. Lauren Siemers, Peoria, 23:11

3. Julie Anderson, Rock Island, 23:48

Top 3 Male Kewanee Finishers

1. Jose Fragoso, Kewanee, 21:43

2. John Grice, Kewanee, 21:46

3. Jake Verschac, Kewanee, 26:23

Top 3 Female Kewanee Finishers

1. Donna Autery, Kewanee, 29:50

2. Amanda Forrest, Kewanee, 29:59

3. Belen Martinez, Kewanee, 32:16

Female age group results

14 & Under

1. Cosette Komnick Kewanee 45:25

15 - 19

1. Victoria Lamay, Rock Island, 27:59

2. Delaney Fitzgerrel, Bettendorf, IA, 30:03

3. Elisa Goyette, Milwaukee, WI, 33:58

4. Lydia Smallwood Princeton 38:03

5. Isabeau Goyette Milwaukee, WI 39:05

20 - 24

1. Anna Skubon South Charleston, OH 32:23

2. Bailey Oetting Morrison 41:35

3. Megan Wetzell Tampico 49:56

25 - 29

1. Grace Simpson Woodhull 28:14

2. Rachel Engnell Orion 28:40

3. Diana Strain Sullivan 32:41

4. Marie Lock Avon 37:37

30 - 34

1. Sara Marner Orion 31:48

2. Larissa Francis Sterling 34:51

3. Marlena Bivens Silvis 35:37

4. Annie Pickering Kewanee 35:45

35 - 39

1. Candis Kenny Peru 23:59

2. Valerie Olson Bettendorf, Ia 26:38

3. Lynn Flatt Bettenforf, Ia 26:38

4. Carol Schaab Davenport, Ia 28:19

5. Lacey Rosenaberg Kewanee 35:05

6. Natasha Dennison Kewanee 35:15

7. Suzy Morgan Bradford 36:42

8. Jamie Bice Bettendorf, Iowa 42:19

40 - 44

1. Kelly Brooks Prophetstown 24:11

2. Tirzah Renkes Prophetstown 26:33

3. Renee Wetzell Tampico 26:55

4. Rebecca Amble Peru 30:13

5. Stephanie Phillips La Salle 32:34

6. Coni Dobbels Orion 34:32

7. Kelly Lyons Bettendorf, IA 37:07

8. Michelle Bailey Davenport, IA 39:36

9. Cindy Conrad Cambridge 40:22

45 - 49

1. Loretta Gibson Walnut 27:28

2. Charlene Hamann Streator 28:25

3. Leslie Goyette Milwaukee, WI 29:08

4. Jeanette Fitzgerrel Bettendorf, IA 29:18

5. Mary Joiner Malden 29:38

6. Tina Eller Amboy 31:25

7. Jennifer Oetting Morrison 31:41

8. Melinda Mazzocco Aledo 34:18

9. Nichelle Morey Kewanee 35:19

10. Mary Kozlov Davenport, IA 35:42

11. Michelle Cassidy Walnut 36:33

12. Andrea Parker Aledo 42:27

13. Felicia Dowd Rock Falls 43:05

14. Sarah Horr Osco 45:29

15. Ann Cozadd Peoria 51:45

50 - 54

1. Sandra Larson Peoria 32:02

2. Carol Lock Avon 40:44

3. Connie Hoffman Fulton 45:01

4. Brenda Mannin Indianapolis, IN 46:18

55 - 59

1. Carol Pratt Varna 26:08

2. Cheryl Bivens Moline 26:10

3. Vicky Wyffels Geneseo 27:43

4. Nancy Jackson Davenport, IA 28:51

5. Lynda Joiner Tiskilwa 31:54

6. Sherri Matuszyk Kewanee 35:09

7. Mary Michalik Homewood 38:47

8. Kathy Jean Hermeyer Princeton 42:06

60 - 64

1. Patricia Keim E. Peoria 27:24

2. Paula Winter Rock Island 28:55

3. Sheila Castens Silvis 29:45

4. Mary Bergren Kewanee 32:59

5. Sandy Madison Rock Island 33:52

6. Deborah Cordrey Kewanee 39:32

65 - 69

1. Sue Johnson Bettendorf, IA 27:31

2. Martha Kearney Chesterton, IN 32:12

3. Jean Roeder Fulton 48:59

70 - 74

1. Marianne Schroeder Bettendorf, IA 30:08

2. Connie Foster Chadwick 46:19

3. Diana Nelson Dixon 1:00:52

75 & Over

1. Judie Gulley Orion 38:22

2. Sandra Theobald Peoria 45:52

Male Age Group: 14 & Under

1. Ian Eller Amboy 20:49

2. Dax Ulm Farmington 23:20

3. Blake Fitzgerrel Bettendorf, Ia 24:52

4. Michael Smallwood Princeton 31:53

5. Landon Hermeyer Princeton 42:05

6. Garrett Komnick Kewanee 46:08



Male age group results

15 - 19

1. Brock Loftus Ohio 20:07

2. Alex Welch La Fayette 21:21

3. Luke Wetzell Tampico 49:56



20 - 24

1. Luke North Galva 19:51

2. Bo Lindstrom Geneseo 23:04

3. Mick Goyette Milwaukee, Wi 25:45

25 - 29

1. Nicholas Hansen Malden 29:37



Male Age Group: 30 - 34

1. David Caisse Jr East Moline 27:38

35 - 39

1. Jake Fleshman Peoria 24:16

2. Ryan Cherry Geneseo 24:18

3. Adam Davis Dixon 24:25

4. Justin Huffman Eldridge, Ia 28:10

5. Jacob Steffes Geneseo 28:12

6. Robb Thomas Ottawa 32:20

7. Josh Jacobs Galesburg 32:23

40 - 44

1. Chad Lochner Davenport, Ia 21:35

2. Chad Dewitte Prophetstown 25:57

3. Troy Mathis Bettendorf, Ia 31:13

4. Tobey Beagle Peoria 37:08

45 - 49

1. Tony Dobbels South Charleston, OH 22:16

2. Andrew Lamay Rock Island 24:44

3. Jeff Vogel Farmington 26:27

4. Chris Cozadd Peoria 26:51

5. Bart Leavens Clinton 33:02

6. Chad Pronschinske Orion 34:32

7. Mike Komnick Kewanee 46:08

8. Ward Ricketts Peoria 51:44

50 - 54

1. Cory Delong Milan 20:08

2. John Parker Bettendorf, Ia 21:28

3. Mike Toohill Bloomington 23:53

4. Craig Brandenburg Knoxville 33:59

5. John Mannin Indianapolis, In 36:03

6. Terry Smallwood Princeton 36:32

55 - 59

1. Dave Schatteman New Windsor 20:35

2. Michael Winter Rock Island 20:53

3. John Thompson Geneseo 21:30

4. Tom Lichty Monroe Center 22:30

5. Ross Reiling Geneseo 23:32

6. Greg Rashid Sun City, AZ 24:20

7. John Thomas Grand Ridge 27:03

8. Bob Egan Milan 27:10

9. Matt Michalik Homewood 38:47

10. Jay Cone Kewanee 43:28

11. Jim Galloway Kewanee 47:53

60 - 64

1. Bruce Tracy Rio 24:53

2. Mark Stegmaier Davenport, Ia 25:22

3. Dale Eller Amboy 28:57

4. Carl Norlin La Salle 29:54

5. Robert Wyffels Geneseo 33:49

6. Mark Guthrie Annawan 37:48

65 - 69

1. Fred Kile Davis 23:09

2. Bob Madison Rock Island 24:13

3. Mark Cook Hampton 26:10

4. Steve Hortega Ottawa 28:23

5. Rick Hull Geneseo 30:29

6. Mark Jordan Dixon 37:26

7. Paul Walliker Galva 37:46

70 - 74

1. Steve Kearney Chesterton, IN 26:03

2. Charlie Johnson Bettendorf, IA 27:36

3. Bob Bartel Sterling 34:12

4. John Blake Kewanee 37:09

5. Mike Chittick Peoria 38:36

6. Jim Buhman Bettendorf, IA 42:17

7. Terry Shields Galva 43:04

8. Roger Stegall Chillicothe 44:56

9. Melvin Witte Chillicothe 46:46

10. Tim Montooth Galva 1:06:43

75 & Over

1. Tyger Johnson Dakota 26:10

2. Tom Kirkwood Dyersville, IA 27:18

3. Chet Doyle Coal Valley 34:07

4. Jim Clarke Brimfield 35:01