It’s the start of a new year, which means there’s a wave of new laws set to hit the books for Illinois residents — more than 250 of them. While not all will have much, if any, relevance to residents of a smaller community like Livingston County, a good number of them will either impact rural municipalities more directly or will have broad and sweeping effects on most denizens of the state.

Among the more locally relevant legal tweaks concern changes to existing gun laws, altered in response to the spate of tragic shootings last year.

Senate Bill 3256, for instance, created a 72-hour waiting period on all firearms — not just handguns, which already had that three-day “cooldown” period. The bill also attempts to close the controversial so-called “gun show loophole” by eliminating the current exemption from the waiting period requirements for the sale of firearms to a nonresident of Illinois while at a recognized gun show.

The bill retains the current 24-hour withholding period for stun guns.

Another new gun law, House Bill 2354, creates a “firearms restraining order.” This allows family members or law enforcement to petition the court for an ex parte order alleging the respondent poses significant danger of causing personal injury to himself/herself or another by owning, purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm.

There were concerns that such petitions might be abused; however, when one files a petition, they must also submit sworn affidavits in court that they are being forthright about a person’s danger to themselves regarding firearms — lying under oath risks a perjury charge.

For those who hunt as a hobby, there will be a radical change in allowable dress — one that even people who do not hunt are sure to pick up on. With House Bill 4231, hunters may wear blaze pink, in addition to the familiar blaze orange, during firearm deer season and upland game season. They are required to cover themselves with a minimum of 400 square inches of either bright color.

It’s not necessarily a reaction to hunters clamoring for more stylistic leeways: some studies have suggested that deer cannot see pink.

For the agricultural community, there’s big news in the form of a now-legal crop that can be grown: hemp. While not quite the victory that pro-pot activists were hoping for, industrial hemp — a cannabis derivative and one highly unlikely to get one high if smoked — was authorized for growing in Senate Bill 2298. Hemp, which has myriad uses as a material, was effectively banned with the overbroad Marihuana Tax Act of 1937. The federal act was undone in part by the Trump administration in 2018.

One law that’s set to take effect that hasn’t received the attention that it likely warrants is the amendment to to the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act via Senate Bill 2999. It “provides that an employer shall reimburse an employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee directly related to services performed for the employer.” Some companies already have a mileage policy, but the broadness of the language suggests that more than just travel/gas expenses would be included.

The full list of the new laws can be found in PDF form at http://senategop.state.il.us/Resources/8fd5f2c6-dac4-40d8-9a65-5d754b97ac18/Jan1NewLawsCategorized.pdf.