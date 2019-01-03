A new year represents fresh opportunities and a chance to reset your life, and with the pressure of impending New Year’s resolutions, most people are focused on goals this week. There’s this thought that you have to get your life together and travel the world in Instagram-worthy ways. But for some, this time of year is as much about things to avoid as it is about things to pursue. Cue the Most Sinful Cities in America list.

The list is based on the seven sinful behaviors: anger, jealousy, excesses, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Whether it’s alluring bars that tempt you into overindulging and never burning off your stubborn beer belly or hellish traffic that quickly disrupts your newfound zen, your goals may be in danger if you venture to these destinations.

Most Sinful Cities

Las Vegas, NVLos Angeles, CANew York, NYHouston, TXSt. Louis, MOAtlanta, GAMiami, FLPhiladelphia, PAChicago, ILOrlando, FL

