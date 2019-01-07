NEPONSET - Joyce Marie Morris, 69, of Neponset died at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria on January 5, 2019.

She was born January 23, 1949, the daughter of Clarence and Edna (Lyle) Morris. Joyce married Edward Thompson February 9, 1973. They divorce in 1983.

Surviving are four daughters and one son: Angela (Jeff) Stephens of Peoria, IL , Lorretta O’Brien of Peoria, IL, Sherrilee (Tim)Beaudoin of Stephenson, MI, Cynthia (John) Spieker of Louisville, KY, and James (Amanda) Thompson of Louisvile, KY; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Ron Morris of Neponset.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ross and Herbert.

Private services will be held at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton with Pastor Tom Myers, officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Neponset/Buda Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.