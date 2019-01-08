MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman is asking the city council Monday to concur with his assignment of aldermen to collective bargaining negotiating teams. The mayor wants to appoint Aldermen Dennis Moon and Don Wynn to the teamsters bargaining team for public works employees, Aldermen Tom Koch and Mike Wayland to the police bargaining team, and Aldermen John Vigezzi and Gayle Carper to the firefighter bargaining team. He also wants to appoint Alderman Annette Carper to the Macomb Historic Preservation Commission.

In other business, the council will be asked by Public Works Director Scott Coker to authorize the solicitation of bids for summer street paving projects. Aldermen will also be asked to grant themselves power to act at their January 14 council committee of the whole meeting to award a bid for the lining of certain sewers in the city.

Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry will ask the council to approve a downtown renovation grant for TRI Rentals. The business has asked for $1,046 to pay for replacement of a second story window.

Aldermen may also take a final vote on an ordinance creating a package liquor license for the Lafayette Mart, and may renew the city's external auditing contract with Wermer, Rogers, Doran & Ruzon.

The council is also scheduled to vote on renewal of the city employee health insurance plan. This would include the appointment of Tokio Marine as the re-insurance carrier and reappointments of Consociate as third-party administrator and of Dave Thompson as agent for the plan.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com



