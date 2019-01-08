V.F.W. Post 1921 holds first fish fry of the year

MACOMB — The V.F.W. Post 1921, located at 1200 East Jackson St., held its first fish fry of the year Friday night.

The fish fry is a recurring event open to the public on the first and third Friday of each month. Carry-out begins at 5 p.m., dine-in is from 6 to 7 p.m. The menu offers traditional Lenten fare which includes catfish whole, or fillets; buffalo and walleye; or chicken, plus a choice of two sides. Meals cost $8.00.

Auxiliary President Debbie John said the fish fry started as a fundraiser for the Post itself, drawing in $800 to $1,200 before expenses for the public event are tabulated.

“We usually get quite a crowd. Everybody gets a raffle ticket with their meal, and we have little tokens and prizes of appreciation that we draw for whoever is here,” John said.

Post Commander Larry Smith added that the Post puts on the fish fry and the auxiliary members dish meals out during the night. “It’s a joint venture,” he said. “The money raised from the fish fry goes for keeping the V.F.W. open.”

“From time to time we’ll have guest speakers, and we’ll also do donations (to) the Honor Flight out of Quincy. We also have Big Brothers, Big Sisters, we have Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy essays from the V.F.W. The winners that are chosen come here to speak and report their essays,” John said.

Three Patriot Pen speakers presented their essays during the fish fry as members of the public ate their fish dinners.



Reach Christopher Ginn by email at chrisginn1978@gmail.com or find him on Facebook.