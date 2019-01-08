The Cedar County Cobras will perform at the Galva Arts Council building at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. This performance is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Cedar County Cobras perform with a collection of instruments to play boot-stompin' music that can only be found down the gravel roads of Iowa. Often seen as a duo or a trio, the music has been described as contagious, acoustic rockabilly, dancing bluegrass, or brand new old-time country with the gritty sound of soulful blues. It is almost impossible to box the sound of The Cobras into one musical genre when you hear an eclectic mix of acoustic blues and gypsy mandolin tunes that can only be heard in the Cobra’s songs. Check out more from Cedar County Cobras at http://www.cedarcountycobras.com

An open mic will follow at 8:30 p.m. All area musicians, storytellers and other artists are invited to participate. A delicious dessert and snack bar with coffee will also be included. Admission and refreshments are free of charge, but donations are suggested and appreciated.

The Galva Arts Council is also raising money to accomplish a variety of objectives for 2019: purchase supplies, complete building improvements / maintanence, the 2019 Levitt concert series, and to improve arts programming and outreach.

The Galva Arts Council is dedicated to bringing people together to promote and participate in the arts. The Center is home to many activities throughout the year: monthly coffeehouses, seasonal luncheons, arts & crafts workshops, yoga classes and more. For more information contact the Galva Arts Council at at galvaarts@gmail.com, 563-293-6986 or via Facebook.