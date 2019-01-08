Canton High senior guard Cassidy Fawcett and the Lady Giants have a busy week ahead, starting with today’s Mid-Illini Conference contest at Metamora.

Canton High senior guard Cassidy Fawcett and the Lady Giants have a busy week ahead, starting with today’s Mid-Illini Conference contest at Metamora. The team will then return home to Alice Ingersoll Gym to face defending Class 3A state champion Peoria Richwoods on Thursday, along with defending Mid-Illini Conference champ Morton on Saturday evening.

Coming off the heels of a hard-fought 40-37 loss to Macomb Saturday night, Canton High senior guard Garrett Brant (5) and the Little Giants spring back into action today, hosting Peoria Christian (6-9) in a non-conference contest at Alice Ingersoll Gym. CHS will then return to Mid-Illini Conference play night as it will host Dunlap at Alice Ingersoll Gym. The Little Giants currently sit at 1-9 on the season and will aim to snap a three-game losing streak.