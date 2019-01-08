MACOMB — President Donald Trump has signed into law a act that will help military veterans grow small businesses and create jobs in communities all across the nation. The legislation, The Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act, is bipartisan legislation that was introduced by Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin along with Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

The law, which passed the Senate and the House in December, allows veteran small business owners to purchase equipment and property that the federal government no longer has a use for by adding veterans to the list of eligible recipients for federal surplus personal property. Veteran service organizations already may purchase such surplus, but now veterans as individual business owners are added to the list.

“When our veterans return home from their service, they deserve our full support as they transition back into civilian life, and that includes supporting their efforts to build and manage a small business,” said Duckworth. “Our nation should be doing much more to help our veterans, and I’m thrilled we were able to work with members of both sides of the aisle to pass our bipartisan bill that will help Veterans expand their business operations, reduce costs and create jobs across Illinois and around the country.”

“All veterans need and deserve our utmost respect and support after they return home,” said Kennedy. “As Americans, we should encourage those veterans who decide to start their own small businesses. The federal surplus property program is already established, so it’s just common sense that we should allow veterans to qualify for the program…”

The act is supported by Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Paralyzed Veterans of America, National Association of State Agencies for Surplus Property, the Association of the United States Army and the Military Offices Association of America.

American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad has previously said, “Unclaimed surplus property costs the federal government millions of dollars to dispose of or maintain every year. This same surplus property may help small businesses offset the overhead expenses associated with opening a storefront or office, which benefits the United States.”

Duckworth is a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. According to information from her staff, there are more than 2.5 million veteran-owned small businesses across the nation, of which about 80,700 are located in Illinois. The senator’s office speculates that as more Iraq and Afghanistan-era veterans transition from military to civilian life, those numbers will only increase.

According to a message posted Monday on the federal surplus auction site GSAAuctions.gov, the next auction is Wednesday. However, even the auctioning of federal property is impacted by the shutdown. Only personal property for sale on behalf of federal agencies that are open and not affected by the shutdown will have property up for bid that day. Real property is not available for bid “until further notice.”



