Ashley Barclay, the reigning Miss Fulton County Fair, will compete in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant Jan. 17-20 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.

Ashley Barclay, the reigning Miss Fulton County Fair, will compete in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant Jan. 17-20 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.



Seventy-one contestants will be vying for the state title through interview, evening gown, swimsuit and speech competition. Preliminary competition will take place Saturday, Jan. 19, with half of the contestants competing in the afternoon and the other half competing that evening. Barclay will participate in the afternoon competition, which begins at 1 p.m.



Saturday’s competitions are open to the public. All attendees must purchase a convention badge in order to gain admission. The $15 badges can be purchased just outside the hotel’s ballroom on pageant day.



Miss Illinois County Fair 2019 will be crowned during pageant finals Sunday, Jan. 20.



Barclay is the daughter of Mike and Michelle Barclay of Lewistown.