In an effort to align the goals of the city of Pontiac with the common vision of its residents, Pontiac Community Heart and Soul, a citizen-led group of individuals focused on helping local government plan for the future, is going out into the community to gather the stories of local residents.

"The concerns and values of a businessman, a high school student and a senior citizen are going to be different, but once you identify them, you can start to see the similarities and that's what we're looking for," Marlon Eilts, co-chair of PCHS said. "Once we've collected a large pool of information from a variety of people, we can begin to figure out the interests and concerns of the majority."

Throughout the month of January, PCHS team members will be set up in a few local restaurants around town in an effort to gather and listen to the stories of local residents of all ages and walks of life. On Friday, from 7 to 9 a.m., members will be at Pub 13. On Jan. 18 and 23, the team will be at Edinger’s Filling Station from 7 to 9 a.m. Then, on Jan. 25, the team will be set up at the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

"We're informally calling this our breakfast clubs tour," Sara Solberg, the other co-chair of PCHS said. “We had our 'Rock the Block' ward meetings, which we informally called the ward tour, but we didn't feel like we had heard enough voices. So, we wanted to figure out a way to reach more people."

As local government begins to plan for the future, PCHS will serve as the voice of the community. By visiting local restaurants and attending community events, PCHS team members hope to meet people in a comfortable setting in an effort to encourage them to voice their opinions.

"It would be great if people were to walk up to us and ask to set up an interview, but it never works that way," Eilts said. "So we are setting up these booths in an effort to seek input from the people who aren't typically heard."

On Wednesday, PCHS was set up at Pontiac Family Kitchen. After conducting a few interviews, Eilts found that people are initially a little reserved, but once they understand what the group is about, they begin to open up.

"For some, I think the fear is that we will take your information and misuse it, but everything that we collect during the interview stays anonymous," Solberg said. "We take some demographic information during the interview, but that's only for our purposes. We want to map out where we are getting our feedback from, to make sure we are getting feedback from the entire community. We want to reach out to as many people as possible."

In addition to seeking the feedback of local residents, PCHS is also working with Pontiac Township High School to gain feedback from local students.

"Paraprofessional Tammy Audia is coordinating about 20 kids that we are going to interview and then have them listen to each other's stories," Eilts said. "As the future of this community, our goal is to gain insight into their wants and needs, too. A lot of times, students feel like they don't have a voice. So, we are giving them that voice."

During the brief interviews, team members have a list of six or seven questions to ask. Typically, they start by asking, "what are the things that you like about your hometown?" The responses typically prompt the next question, "what would make your hometown better?" Or, "what would you improve?" From these questions, a conversation usually develops.

"If I could sum up the responses that we've had so far in one word, I would say 'refreshing.'" Eilts said. "There are some concerns, but the positives outweigh the negatives at this point. When we first started this process in April, it happened to coincide with the Humiston Pool situation, so we had a lot of input about that. However, as we've continued to gather input, we've found that the variety of topics people are discussing is expanding."

One thing that the PCHS team wants to make clear, is that it doesn't have the authority to authorize any changes. Eilts said they are simply gathering information to present to the decision makers in the community.

"We recognize that there are a lot of great ideas out there," Solberg said. "We can't accomplish everything, but if enough people in the community really believe in something enough, I think people might be surprised by what we can accomplish. We are really trying to align the community's hopes and dreams."

If someone doesn't feel comfortable being interviewed in person, there is also an option to fill out a questionnaire. For more information, contact the PCHS leadership team at heartandsoul61764@gmail.com, or call or text 815-419-7015.