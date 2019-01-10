For those who are not keenly attuned to local meteorology, Wednesday's bitter cold and whipping wind was likely a nasty surprise given how warm it was the day before and how unseasonably pleasant the weather has been since the weekend. The rush of chill may prove an omen of sorts, as forecasters are calling for some snow this weekend.

“As much as six inches of additional snowfall is still possible across parts of the lower Great Lakes into northern New England where winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect,” reported National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Santorelli Wednesday. “North to westerly winds on the backside of this storm is likely to allow for light lake effect snows into Thursday as well downwind of the Upper and Lower Lakes.

“This system will usher in a much cooler air mass into much of the Eastern U.S. as the storm moves away and surface high pressure builds into the region.”

According to the Weather Underground module at the Pontiac Junior High School, snow is “likely” after midnight on Friday, with a 70 percent chance predicted for “about one inch of snow.” On Saturday, the module said that there will be snow during the morning and snow showers during the afternoon, with temps steady in the low 30s. The module suggests that there could a total accumulation of as many as three inches of the white stuff.

Snow and cold in January is return to the norm, however. The high temps of last Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, were all above 50 degrees; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's online weather data center, each of those days was in the top five hottest for those specific dates.

In its immediate outlook, the module at the junior high school suggests that there won't be another day in January more than 40 degrees until at least Jan. 22.