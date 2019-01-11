There have been some questions about what Freedom Fest is doing for fundraisers this year and we would like to take a moment to share some important details with our community.

(Ed. Note — The Galva Freedom Fest committee has submitted this guest column to outline its upcoming fundraising efforts.)

We started selling tickets Dec. 17, 2018, for a gun raffle that we will be drawing for during our inaugural Soup and Chili Supper scheduled for Feb. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Galva Legion.

Freedom Fest will not be handling the firearms. The winner must have a valid FOID card and be at least 18 years of age. The winner of either gun will need to go to our chosen gun dealer with a member of the Freedom Fest committee to complete their background check and all appropriate paperwork. Once the background check is approved, Freedom Fest will purchase the gun, and the 72-hour waiting period will begin.

A cash prize option is available for those not interested in a firearm or not qualified to own a firearm.

We are excited to announce that the Filling Station will be sponsoring a pancake supper this spring, and The Colony Inn will be hosting a Freedom Ride in March or April.

We also have a Trivia Night planned at the Stables in the coming months.

Our annual street dance will be held on July 3, and the Galva Car Show will be at Wiley Park on Aug. 17 this year, along with several other fundraisers.

As a committee, we would like to appeal to as many members of our community as possible in order to help fund our fireworks and we hope to do so through a wide variety of events. We are doing so without taking away from fundraisers from local groups already in place, and fundraisers that are events easily put on by our small group of volunteers.

We almost lost Freedom Fest due to a lack of committee members — we are so very lucky to have our volunteers!

We have set a lofty goal of $25,000 and we have lots of fun events coming to help us get there!

If anyone is interested in joining our committee of dedicated community members, please contact Melissa Halsall through Facebook or email at galva freedomfest@yahoo.com.

We hope to have your support this year and are looking forward to another great show!