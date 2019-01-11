The Lewistown Junior High volleyball teams posted their second victories in as many nights with wins against host Abingdon-Avon Wednesday evening.

The Lewistown Junior High volleyball teams posted their second victories in as many nights with wins against host Abingdon-Avon Wednesday evening.



The seventh grade match saw Lewistown win 25-7, 25-15.



Abby Weigand had 16 service points that included 10 service aces. Alexis Kruzan had four kills and five service points, while Taylor Malott also recorded five service points and two set assists for the Lady Indians.



Annie McAdams tallied two kills, while Landry Smith and MacKenna Johnson each had two digs. Ella Potter finished with three set assists.



The eighth grade contest saw Lewistown notch a 25-2, 25-16 victory.



Kruzan had 24 service points that included 11 service aces, along with three kills. Kamryn Bainter added seven set assists, five service points and three digs for Lewistown.



Natalie Miller finished with five kills and one blocks, while Smith added two digs and two set assists.



The Lady Indians return to action Tuesday at Petersburg PORTA.