Ralph D. “Junior” Savill Jr., 94, of Canton, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Red Oak Estates.

Ralph D. “Junior” Savill Jr., 94, of Canton, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Red Oak Estates. He was born June 16, 1924, in Canton to Ralph and Gladys “Bernice” (Downs) Savill Sr. He married Vera Mae Gilson March 1, 1947, in Lewistown; she survives.



Also surviving are four children, Judy (Randy) Jarvis of Canton, Sandra (Bill) Wagner of Pensacola, Florida, David (Sandy) Savill of Davenport, Iowa, and Tim (Linda Huckles) Savill of North Canton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Hogon of Ohio.



Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Sarah Savill; one great-grandson, Bill Wagner; one brother, Sid Savill; and two sisters, Mary Lou Balagna and Betty Childers.



Ralph retired from Caterpillar in 1982 from the Mapleton Plant. He was a member of Evangelical Free Church and was very active in Boy Scouts. Ralph was a Christian man who loved the Lord.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Rev. Matt Spangler will officiate. Burial will follow at Waterford Cemetery in Rural Lewistown.



Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Free Church or Unity Point Hospice.



To make online condolences, go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com