Paul Glen Noe, 79, of Lake of Egypt, Creal Springs, with the love of his life at his side, went with Jesus Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Shawnee Christian Nursing Center in Herrin.

His funeral will be at noon Saturday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac with Dwayne Phelps, his nephew, officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren, Christopher Hall, David Hall, Heather Sethman, Noah Orwick, Tayanie Boyington, and Joseph Vickers.

Paul was born May 20, 1939, in Leona Mines, Va. to Chester and Hazel (Stidham) Noe. He married Delores (Cashmer) Kovalcik on May 27, 1990, in Cornell.

Survivors include his beloved wife and four children, Cynthia (Tedd) Springer, Diana (Robert) Smith, Kimberly Orwick, all of Chardon, Ohio, and Jason (Janine) Kovalcik of Streator; two brothers, Don (Brenda) Noe of Wickliffe, Ohio, and Dale Noe of Belleville; one sister, Barbara Noe of Chesterfield, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three aunts; 16 nieces and nephews; 21 grandnieces and grandnephews; and eight great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-and mother-in-law, Donald and Esta Cashmer; two brothers, Bobbie and Alvis Noe; son-in-law, Ralph Hall; brother-in-law, Clyde Phelps; and sister-in-law, Diane Noe.

He retired from Caterpillar in Pontiac. He lived in Pontiac and Cornell prior to moving to southern-most Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association or Lake of Egypt Christian Church in Marion.

