A. June Dobson, 83, of Colorado Springs, CO died Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Colorado Springs.

She was born November 6, 1935 in Burnside, Illinois the daughter of Frank Leslie and Alma Edith Bottens Dobson.

A graveside service will be held at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, IL at a later date. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe is assisting with arrangements.