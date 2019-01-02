Gerald Lee Bentzinger, 66, of Macomb, IL passed away at 8:04 AM Friday December 28, 2018. He was born April 11, 1952 in Carthage, IL to Derril L. and Mary H. (Harris) Bentzinger. They both survive.

Also surviving is one son, Cordell Lee Bentzinger of Macomb, IL; fiancée Susan Scholz of Macomb, IL; three brothers, Brian (Peggy Tracy) Bentzinger of Bushnell, IL; Brent (Stephanie) Bentzinger of Bushnell, IL; Randy Bentzinger of Goose Creek, SC and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother Jeff Bentzinger.

Gerald was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church participating in the Praise Team and the Stephen Ministry. He was also a member of the Prairieland Barbershop Chorus. He drove for McDonough County Public Transportation, Go West Transit. Gerald was a professional musician for his entire adult life, having been a part of numerous bands and groups throughout his life. He could play many instruments but was most fond of his acoustic 12 string Guitar. Gerald was also a very loving and caring father and son.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday January 5, 2019 at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Reverend Dr. Howard White and Ron Pettigrew will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family of Gerald Bentzinger or to the Prairieland Barbershop Chorus. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com



