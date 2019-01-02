John B. Bricker, 71, of Bushnell, Illinois, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at 7:57 PM Saturday, December 29, 2018.

He was born Jan. 24, 1947 in Macomb, Illinois to Carson and Hazel Gingerich Bricker; he married the love of his life, Marilyn Thrasher on June 22, 1969. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Cindi J. (Jeff Danielson) Bricker of Macomb, Illinois, Sue (Jeff Carter) Bricker of Bushnell, Illinois, Pattie (Curt) Oldfield of Canton, Illinois; 2 grandchildren Lauren and Nick Oldfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in infancy Carson Eugene Bricker.

He managed the family farm for over 30 years and was an Auctioneer for 20 years.

He was a member of the Jerusalem United Methodist Church, McDonough County Board, Farm Bureau Board, Illinois Corn Growers Association, and the Illinois Auctioneer Association.

He had a generous heart and was always willing to lend a hand.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Friday Jan. 4, 2019 at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Wynne will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday Jan 3 at the funeral home from 5-7 PM. Burial will be in Bushnell Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church Building Fund or McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program.




