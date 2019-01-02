Luan Kendrick, 79, of rural Table Grove passed away at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born on June 19, 1939 in Industry to Sam and Edith Coker Teel. She married Bob Kendrick on February 10, 1957 in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Dan) Cassidy of Table Grove and Rhonda Kendrick (Dave Abernathy) of Vermont; five grandchildren, Isreal Lee (Mindy) Kendrick of Tremont, Melissa Jane (Greg) Ladendorf of Pekin, Curtis Cassidy of Adair, Jeralee (Sean) Bedwell of Table Grove and Sarah Frakes of Rushville; seven great-grandchildren, Laurel Cassidy, Grace Bedwell, Aubrey Frakes, Samantha Kendrick, Autumn Kendrick, Kyle Branch and Lauren Ladendorf; one sister Lola Coplan of Macomb and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert (Rob) Kendrick; ten brothers with two in infancy, Sammy Teel, Meridith Teel, Francis (Frank) Teel Jerry Teel, Donnie Teel, Jackie (Mouse) Teel, Larry (Moe) Teel Scott Teel, Melvin Teel and Wilson Lewis Teel and one sister in infancy, Donna Bell Teel.

Luan lived in the rural Table Grove area most of her life. She worked at the drug store in Industry, Farr Fertilizer in Table Grove, Speer’s Grocery Store in Table Grove, Blemler’s Cafe in Table Grove and farmed with her husband, Bob for 50 years.

She enjoyed being in her flower beds and gardening, time spent with siblings on both her and Bob’s sides of the family, playing cards, cookouts and reunions. She also enjoyed going to the casino and doing genealogy.

She was a member of the Table Grove Fire Auxiliary, Rebekah Lodge of Table Grove, charter member of the Moose Lodge Auxiliary and charter member of the VIT Booster Club.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Reverend Tim Gilliland officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harris Cemetery west of Table Grove.

Memorials may be made to the Table Grove Fire and Rescue Squad.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.




