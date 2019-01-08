Gary L. Hironimus, Sr., 68, of Blandinsville, formerly of Decatur and Mt. Zion, IL, passed away with his wife and his children by his side, Monday December 17, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Gary was born January 23rd, 1950 to Carole Yvonne Hironimus in Waukegan, IL. He moved to Decatur where he married Linda (Taylor) and raised two children, Deanna and Gary Hironimus Jr. From his two children came one of the greatest joys of Gary's life, his 8 grandchildren: Chloe Waters (Keith), Jake McCormick, Cameron Hironimus, Kayla Hironimus, Sam Hironimus-Wendt, Will Hironimus-Wendt, Ben Hironimus-Wendt and Elden Hironimus and great-granddaughter, Lucy Waters.

Gary leaves his wife, Linda, his children, daughter Deanna Hironimus-Wendt (Robert) and son Gary Hironimus, Jr. (Jenell), as well as his mother-in-law, Marian Taylor, sister-in-law, Janeice Hale (Delano) brothers-in-law, David Taylor (Sherri) and Douglas Taylor (Janette), as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. Having had a reciprocal love of animals his entire life, he also leaves behind his beloved pets, Watson, Benjy and Sheba.

He was preceded in death by his mother, grandfather, grandmother, father-in-law and friend Robert Taylor and his aunt Marjorie Locke

A memorial service will be held in Decatur, IL on Saturday, January 12th at 2:00pm at the Moran Goebel Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gift of Hope Foundation in Springfield, IL.



