Dr. Reverend Kenneth Arthur Mortonson, 91, was born into eternal life on December 16, 2018. He was born December 15, 1927, in Evanston, IL, the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Schwarzkopf) Mortonson.

He was a 1945 graduate of Taft High School in Chicago where he played football, was commissioned in the ROTC, and met his future wife, Betty Thompson. They were married in Chicago on August 21, 1948. In 1949, he graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1952 he received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago.

Rev. Mortonson served as student pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, Marengo, IL. Following his ordination in the Presbyterian Church in 1952, he continued to serve as the Pastor of that church until 1958. Rev. Mortonson served as Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Sterling, IL from 1958 until 1969. Then he served as Senior Pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Macomb, IL until he retired in 1989.

During his time in Macomb, Ken continued his education and in 1977 he received a Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormick Theological Seminary. Upon retiring, the Mayor of Macomb, IL proclaimed a day in his honor and awarded Ken the Key to the City.

Ken and Betty Mortonson moved to Green Bay, WI in 1998 to be closer to family. Ken had the pleasure of officiating at each of his children’s baptisms and weddings, the baptisms and many weddings of his grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He had many articles published in numerous periodicals and authored and published a number of books including “The Advent Instructor”, “That Seeing, They May Believe”, and “Open My Eyes”.

Ken was a member of Rotary International. He enjoyed attending the B.O.B. men’s bible study group every Friday morning at First United Methodist Church, Green Bay, WI. He enjoyed playing games with family, working on puzzles, learning many various crafts, woodworking, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers.

Ken is survived by his children; daughter, Nancy (Wolfgang) Wilim, Korneuburg, Austria, and their sons Michael, and Nikolaus; son, Mark (Beth), Medford, OR, and their children Christopher and Cathleen (Nick) Tortorella; daughter, Karen (Kevin) Kline, Tallahassee, FL, and their sons Eric (Lindsay), Adam (Emily), Dr. Aaron, and Ryan (Kristin); son, John (Connie), and their sons Michael (Karen), and Andrew (Hannah); seven great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; his brother, Warren Mortonson; two brothers-in-law, Leroy and Clifford Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Mortonson and Dorothy Thompson; and one niece, Valli Power.

A Memorial Visitation for Ken will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe Street, Green Bay, WI, with the Reverend Dave Wilkinson officiating. For those unable to attend the service, live streaming video will be available at www.fumcgb.org.

In honor of Kenneth, memorials can be given to: First United Methodist Church, Green Bay, WI; First Presbyterian Church, Macomb, IL; or First Presbyterian Church, Sterling, IL.

Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family.