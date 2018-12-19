PTHS boys bounce back from tough loss

Pontiac is looking to pick up some momentum heading into its holiday tournament next week. The Indians had hoped to get it going last Saturday but stumbled. PTHS got back to its feet on Tuesday and ran past LaSalle-Peru 64-45.

The win moves the Tribe to 5-7 on the season with a game at Dwight on Friday before taking part in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament against top-seed Bloom Township.

“It was very important for us to come out and get off to a good start and we did, especially on the defensive end,” PTHS head coach Durrell Robinson said. “LaSalle-Peru is a hard-playing and disciplined team that will not beat itself. They’ve beaten Princeton, who we’ve lost to, and Peoria (Richwoods).”

The Indians held the Cavaliers to five points in the first quarter while having six different players score in taking a 16-5 lead. Joe Murphy threw in six points in the second quarter and Clayton Miller added five as the Indians tallied 17 in pushing their advantage to 33-21 by the intermission.

Although Pontiac managed just 12 points in the third quarter, LaSalle-Peru only scored nine and the PTHS lead grew to 45-30. Murphy added seven points in the last frame to secure the victory.

“Mike Davis, Clay Miller and Isaac Nollen gave us great energy off the bench,” Robinson said. “We are aiming to improve each game and tonight we did that; a great growing team effort.”

Murphy finished with 19 points and Max Gschwendtner put up 14 for the Indians. Ryan Weir scored 8 with Miller adding 7 and Payton Amm chipping in 6 points. Davis and Luke Fox each had 4 points while Matt Murphy knocked in 2 points.

SOPHS: Mason Monahan scored 18 points and Matt Murphy had 17 points but Pontiac came up short in the sophomore contest, 60-49. PTHS was close, but just far enough out to fall short. It was a 20-16 game after one period and 32-22 at the half. The young Indians trimmed it to 50-42 through three periods.