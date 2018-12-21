EPG squeaks past Prairie Central with last-second basket

Ashlyn Stone got the ball on the left side as time was running down and her El Paso-Gridley team trailing by one. The senior guard made a move through the paint and put up a sweeping hook shot just ahead of the final horn. As the hard buzzing-honking noise blared, the ball swished through the net to give the Titans a 42-41 victory over host Prairie Central in a nonconference girls’ basketball contest Thursday night.

“We asked them to attack the paint within five seconds, which we did hoping good things would happen and the ball fell our way this time,” EPG head coach Nate Ehrhardt said of the final play.

It was set up with 14.2 seconds to go after Ehrhardt got a timeout and his team down 41-40.

“We had them scrambling, the only thing I would take away from that is that we got beat down the middle of the floor and gave her a better angle at the shot,” PC head coach Darrelynn Dunn said. “Hat’s off to her, she made a tough shot.”

It was a difficult shot and one that left her hand just in time. It was also the third score in the final 28 seconds that created three lead changes.

Stone took a feed while cutting through the back door for a layup that gave EPG a 40-39 lead with 28 seconds to go. It was the first time the Titans had the advantage since late in the first quarter.

It didn’t last long as the Hawks came back the other way and Emma Kinkade drilled a 19-footer to make it 41-40 with 17 seconds remaining.

Timeout, El Paso-Gridley with 14.2 seconds on the clock.

Although the Titans did not lead since 1:17 remaining in the first quarter, they were hanging with Prairie Central.

“That was our goal, to keep them within striking distance, continue to hopefully wear them down and, hopefully by the end, we would have a shot,” Ehrhardt said. “We got our shot and it fell our way.”

Rebecca Orns converted a three-point play to give EPG a 9-8 lead with 1:17 to go in the first quarter, but Elly Haberkorn buried a 3-pointer moments later to give the Hawks an 11-9 lead, which they held when the quarter ended.

Kinkade hit from 3-point range and Kate Winterland connected to make it 16-9 a minute into the second period. It looked like Prairie Central was getting ready to blow things open.

EPG cut the margin to three only to let the Hawks build it back to seven on a Haberkorn free throw. PC led 22-18 at the intermission.

Two Orns baskets in the third period cut the PC lead to 26-24, and a Stone put-back made it 26-24. The Hawks followed each EPG basket with baskets from Kinkade, including a 3-pointer that made it 29-24.

An Anna Hale triple gave Prairie Central a 36-29 lead, which was cut to 36-30 by the end of the third period after a Stone free throw.

It took PC nearly three minutes before scoring in the final frame, which happened when Haberkorn got a basket from the low post with 5:08 to go. The Hawks didn’t score again until a Madison Kinkade free throw with 43 seconds remaining.

In between, the Titans whittled the 38-33 deficit to nothing as Jordyn Cannon went baseline for a game-tying deuce, making it 38-38 with 3:22 on the clock.

Tensions were getting high on the PC side while El Paso-Gridley was more under control down the stretch.

“We’re trying to find our way and get over the hump,” Dunn said. “A lot of close games down the stretch and we’ve been struggling in that area. It’s those critical moments where we have to make plays and we aren’t making those right now.”

Orns led El Paso-Gridley (7-4) with 14 points while Stone chipped in 13 and Sierra Carr contributed 9 points and 9 rebounds. Jaycie Schertz, Addison Benedict and Cannon each had 2 points.

Emma Kinkade hit for 12 points and Haberkorn scored 10 for the Hawks (6-7). Becca Conlisk threw in 5 points, Natalie Graf had 4 to go with 8 rebounds whileMadison Kinkade and Hale each tossed in 3 markers. Hannah Austman and Winterland put up 2 points apiece.