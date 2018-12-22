Prairie Central drops third straight

Prairie Central's Week of Meiss ended with the Hawks going 0-2 against the father-and-son coaching tandem. The second loss came Friday night as Tim Meiss' Eureka club left with a 65-51 nonconference victory.

The Hornets buzzed the Hawks early in taking a 19-12 lead in the first quarter as six different players made the scoring column. Eureka matched its first-quarter 3-point out of three in the second period in building a 36-23 difference.

A 12-9 margin in the third quarter augmented the Eureka lead to 48-32 by the start of the final frame. PC did tally 19 markers in the last stanza.

Trey Bazzell hit for 12 points and Cooper Palmore finished with 10 points to lead Prairie Central, who has lost three in a row, including a setback to the Nathaniel Meiss-coached Titans of El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday. Jake Crane had 9 points, Jake Bachtold scored 5 and was followed by Collier Palmore and Kaden King with 4 points apiece. Keegan Stein threw in 3 markers while Wyatt Steidinger and Connor Haab each had 2 points.

Zimmerman led Eureka with 19 points. Martin added 15 points.



