Prairie Central girls' post win

Emma Kinkade got Prairie Central going and the Hawks came out of the holiday break with a 54-39 Illini Prairie Conference girls’ basketball victory over host Monticello Thursday night.

Kinkade’s outburst yielded a 19-8 lead after one period for Prairie Central. Katelind Winterland added a pair of 3-pointers and Elly Haberkorn chipped in six points in the second as the Hawks built s 33-20 advantage.

The Sages cut the deficit with an 11-8 difference in the third, but that was really as close as the home team could get. PC put up 13 points in the last stanza.

Haberkorn paced Prairie Central with 14 points and Kinkade chipped in 12. Winterland tallied 10 markers, Madison Kinkade scored 7, Hannah Austman and Natalie Graf each chalked up 4 points and Becca Conlisk added 3 points.