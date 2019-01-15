Hawks win girls' basketball contest

Elly Haberkorn scored eight points in the final period to push Prairie Central to a 37-34 victory over pesky LeRoy in a nonconference girls’ basketball game Monday night.

Haberkorn buried a pair of 3-pointers and added a deuce as the Hawks put up 12 points. PC had led 25-23 entering the quarter.

The Hawks got four points from Haberkorn and a 3-pointer from Hannah Austman in the first quarter to take an 11-8 advantage. The difference was 17-15 by halftime and each side scored eight points in the third keep it close.

Haberkorn finished with 19 points and Emma Kinkade added 8 for the Hawks. Austman scored 5 points, Natalie Graf hit for 3 and Becca Conlisk netted 2 markers.