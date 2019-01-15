GSW takes RVC girls' game against Tri-Point

Gardner-South Wilmington outscored Tri-Point in each of the first three periods en route to a 51-39 victory in River Valley Conference girls’ basketball Monday night at The Point.

GSW jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Chargers 16-13 in the second for a 29-21 halftime edge. The gap grew to 44-30 after three periods.

Tri-Point did win the final frame by outscoring the Panthers 9-7. Abby Kerrins had 23 points in leading the Chargers (8-11). Sierra Hummel added 8 points, Melina Schuette had 3, Ellenie Dyrby and Margie Billerbeck each scored 2 points and Haley Jubin netted 1 point.