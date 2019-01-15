Turnovers doom Indians

It’s like taking baby steps. There will be some good ones, but you have to expect the occasional falling down to take place. Such is the case with the Pontiac girls’ basketball team this season. There have been some good steps, but then you have what happened Monday night.

The Indians, who claimed two Illini Prairie Conference wins last week, suffered a 76-53 loss to Central Catholic in league play at PTHS.

“Central Catholic is a good team,” PTHS head coach Tom Garriott said. “You have to play hard and smart for 32 minutes, and that’s a challenge for any team.”

Head coach Deb Coffman has put together a solid program through years of repetition with good athletes. This year’s Central Catholic group might not be as talented as many of those in the past, but the Saints have a senior leader in Lauren Shanks who makes things happen. They also have a good group of complementary players, including the coach’s daughter, Bailey Coffman.

A signature trademark of BCC basketball is the relentless pressure that changes turnovers into points in quick fashion.

It got to Pontiac by the end of the first quarter, and in a matter of 30 seconds, the Saints took control of the contest. Turnovers by the Indians proved critical.

“We have to get better on that,” Garriott said of his team’s miscues. “Unforced turnovers, we’re working on it. We’re going to get better — individually, collectively, we’re going to get better. Yes, that’s a problem.”

Pontiac turnovers allowed BCC to put together some spurts that widened the gap and kept the Tribe in check.

The Saints scored the first seven points of the second half thanks in large part to three Pontiac turnovers. BCC led 33-22 at the break and was up 40-22 two minutes into the third period.

“They’re right there, but when we make a mistake, we make another one and it compounds,” Garriott said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”

Some of that direction showed early as the Indians and Saints traded baskets — and leads — through the game’s first 3½ minutes.

Bailey Coffman made a free throw 44 seconds into the game to give BCC a 1-0 lead. Pontiac went up 2-1 a minute later on an Addison Masching basket. The lead changed six more times as the two sides traded scores.

The back and forth concluded when Coffman followed a Shanks basket with two free throws. Shanks made two more charity tosses after a Pontiac turnover at gave the Saints a 6-0 spurt in a 28-second span.

Central Catholic led 16-10 when the quarter closed. The margin reached 30-14 midway through the second quarter before the Indians rebounded.

Masching hit from the left elbow, Cassidy Ringle hit three free throws and Amanda Fox scored inside and made a free throw as the Indians trimmed the margin to 33-22 by halftime.

“I like how we broke their press,” Garriott said of his team’s play. “They ran the game plan, especially in the first quarter. They were patient, they stuck to it. But you have to lock in and focus mentally for 32 minutes. You make one mistake and they’ll make you pay for it.”

Pontiac put together a run in the third period that cut the margin to 10 points. Masching and Fox each had a couple of baskets in the 12-4 run that made it a 44-34 game with 3:32 remaining in the period.

But a 3-pointer from Sarah Stephens, and a Stephens layup after a steal got the BCC lead back to 15 in a matter of 10 seconds. Pontiac got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Masching finished with 12 points and Fox had 11 for Pontiac. Josie Noonan and Lindsey Hunt each chipped in 8 points while Tristina Einhaus hit for 4 points and Ringle had 3. Alyssa Fox, Sydney Barnett and Madi Mennenga each had 2 points and Cam Feddern scored 1 point.

Shanks had 27 points for the Saints. Coffman threw in18 and Stephens scored 5 points.