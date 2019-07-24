Since the release of The Ramones classic debut, the band had climbed into the punk consciousness of the worked with a distinct NYC street punk flair. Their eponymous Sire Records debut arrived in 1976 at the forefront of the punk invasion. With that classic album and songs like “Beat On The Brat”, “Blitzkrieg Bop”, and […]
Since the release of The Ramones classic debut, the band had climbed into the punk consciousness of the worked with a distinct NYC street punk flair. Their eponymous Sire Records debut arrived in 1976 at the forefront of the punk invasion. With that classic album and songs like “Beat On The Brat”, “Blitzkrieg Bop”, and “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend”, The Ramones became important and historic.
The Ramones followed that debut with three more albums before closing out the '70s.They produced more classic tracks like “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker”, “Do You Wanna Dance”, and “Don; Come Close”. Of course, the band continued to release classic sets like “Rock and Roll High School”, but their emergence laid the groundwork for other US punk bands to rise and shine.
On September 20, Rhino Records will release a 4CD/2LP limited edition (8,000 copies) Box set of It's Alive, the band's first live set. This boxed set will be housed in a 12″ by 12″ hardcover book and will be home to a new remaster of It's Alive (1979) as well as three previously unreleased shows that led up to the historic – and fast-paced '28 songs in 53 minutes' – New Year's Eve show at London's Rainbow Theatre in 1977.
Each box will be numbered. The 2LPs will be 180g-weight vinyl and will represent the original 1979 live album.
It's Alive (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – The Ramones
CD1 (The Rainbow Theatre, London, December 31, 1977 – Original 1979 Album Remastered)
01 Rockaway Beach
02 Teenage Lobotomy
03 Blitzkrieg Bop
04 I Wanna Be Well
05 Glad To See You Go
06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment
07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl
08 I Don't Care
09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
10 Havana Affair
11 Commando
12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
13 Surfin' Bird
14 Cretin Hop
15 Listen To My Heart
16 California Sun
17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You
18 Pinhead
19 Do You Wanna Dance
20 Chainsaw
21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy
23 Judy Is A Punk
24 Suzy Is A Headbanger
25 Let's Dance
26 Oh Oh I Love Her So
27 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
28 We're A Happy Family
CD2 (Top Rank, Birmingham, Warwickshire, December 28, 1977; Previously Unreleased)
01 Rockaway Beach
02 Teenage Lobotomy
03 Blitzkrieg Bop
04 I Wanna Be Well
05 Glad To See You Go
06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment
07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl
08 I Don't Care
09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
10 I Can't Give You Anything
11 Commando
12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
13 Surfin' Bird
14 Cretin Hop
15 Listen To My Heart
16 California Sun
17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You
18 Pinhead
19 Do You Wanna Dance
20.Chainsaw
21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy
23 Suzy Is A Headbanger
24 Let's Dance
25 Oh Oh I Love Her So
26 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
27 We're A Happy Family
CD3 (Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, December 29, 1977; Previously Unreleased)
01 Rockaway Beach
02 Teenage Lobotomy
03 Blitzkrieg Bop
04 I Wanna Be Well
05 Glad To See You Go
06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment
07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl
08 I Don't Care
09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
10 I Can't Give You Anything
11 Commando
12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
13 Surfin' Bird
14 Cretin Hop
15 Listen To My Heart
16 California Sun
17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You
18 Pinhead
19 Do You Wanna Dance
20 Chainsaw
21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy
23 Suzy Is A Headbanger
24 Let's Dance
25 Oh Oh I Love Her So
26 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
27 We're A Happy Family
CD4 (Friars, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, December 30, 1977; Previously Unreleased)
01 Rockaway Beach
02 Teenage Lobotomy
03 Blitzkrieg Bop
04 I Wanna Be Well
05 Glad To See You Go
06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment
07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl
08 I Don't Care
09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
10 Havana Affair
11 Commando
12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
13 Surfin' Bird
14 Cretin Hop
15 Listen To My Heart
16 California Sun
17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You
18 Pinhead
19 Do You Wanna Dance
20 Chainsaw
21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy
23 Suzy Is A Headbanger
24 Let's Dance
25 Oh Oh I Love Her So
26 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
27 We're A Happy Family