Celine Dion has given the world a wealth of albums and singles since the early '80s. Her album, Unison, issued in 1990 brought widespread recognition to her name and voice with six singles. Since that album, Celine Dion's massive base of fans have enjoyed more than 150 singles to date. Her last English album was […]

Celine Dion has given the world a wealth of albums and singles since the early '80s. Her album, Unison, issued in 1990 brought widespread recognition to her name and voice with six singles. Since that album, Celine Dion's massive base of fans have enjoyed more than 150 singles to date. Her last English album was Loved Me Back To Life, issued in 2013. For her Canadian audience, that created a multi-Platinum album with four singles. Since, it's been an ongoing love affair not only with Canada, but the rest of the world as well.

On November 15, Columbia will release the next Celine Dion English language album with Courage.This new album ha already heralded its impending arrival with four new singles, the first being “Flying On My Own”.

Courage is expected to be issued on CD, DD, and a Deluxe Edition CD set that adds four bonus tracks.