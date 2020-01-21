Since the early '90s, Moby has been providing a fairly steady stream of catchy dance music. However, his compositions were strong enough to not listen and “groove to” on the dance floor, it stood well on its own as a listening experience. This was especially true with his landmark (and stunning) 1999 album, Play. Play […]

Since the early '90s, Moby has been providing a fairly steady stream of catchy dance music. However, his compositions were strong enough to not listen and “groove to” on the dance floor, it stood well on its own as a listening experience. This was especially true with his landmark (and stunning) 1999 album, Play. Play unleashed an innovative display of great songs that ended with 12 million worldwide copies making it one of the highest selling dance (or electronica, if you apply that term to Moby) albums of all time. Play dealt out a massive array of 8 singles. For me, “Natural Blues” is a track I could easily put on replay for looping enjoyment. Since Play, Moby has released eleven studio sets.

On March 6, Moby will return with a new album. This eleven track set will be called All Visible Objects. Currently, “Power Is Taken” is the new album's first single. You can watch the official video here. All Visible Objects will be Moby's 12th album since his self-titled debut in 1992. It will be made available on CD, DD, and vinyl LP. The sales from this album that Moby receives will be 100% donated to charities.

All Visible Objects – Moby

01 Morningside

02 My Only Love

03 Refuge

04 One Last Time

05 Power Is Taken

06 Rise Up In Love

07 Forever

08 Too Much Change

09 Separation

10 Tecie

11 All Visible Objects