Since James Taylor arrived into the world of music, his rich collection of songs and albums have entertained millions over a period of a little more than fifty years. During that time, he has released seventeen high-profile albums and around forty singles that include classics like “You've Got A Friend”, “Fire and Rain”, “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)”, “Handy Man”,and others. Over that miraculous period, James Taylor has won five Grammy Awards, and has been immortalized within the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On February 28, Fantasy Records will release Taylor's newest album, American Standard. With this album, James Taylor has recorded a set of fourteen classic American tunes in his inimitable voice and style. There are songs like “Moon River”, “Pennies From Heaven”, and “My Blue Heaven” that will grace this album's generous collection.

American Standard will be released on CD, DD, and vinyl LP. Target will trump the official release with the inclusion of 2 extra tracks (see below) on CD and a 180g-weight vinyl LP edition.

American Standard – James Taylor

01. My Blue Heaven

02. Moon River

03. Teach Me Tonight

04. As Easy as Rolling off a Log

05. Almost Like Being in Love

06. Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat

07. Nearness of You

08. You've Got To Be Carefully Taught

09. God Bless The Child

10. Pennies From Heaven

11. My Heart Stood Still

12. Ol' Man River

13. (It's Only) a Paper Moon

14. The Surrey With The Fringe on Top

Bonus Target Exclusive Tracks

15. I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face

16. Never Never Land