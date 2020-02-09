As new music goes, much of it has been heard before in style. But as these things also go, sometimes a band plumbs deeper in the explorative roots of a classic sound. This is what Elephant Stone does with their music. Evolved from the old psychedelia periods of the mid to late '60s, Elephant Stone […]

As new music goes, much of it has been heard before in style. But as these things also go, sometimes a band plumbs deeper in the explorative roots of a classic sound. This is what Elephant Stone does with their music. Evolved from the old psychedelia periods of the mid to late '60s, Elephant Stone – a Montreal-based band – has created a stunning career of excellent albums and songs that cater to today's lover of psych music. To date, Elephant Stone has four brilliant Rock sets to their catalog and will now add a fifth.

On February 14, Elephant Stone (via US-based label, Burger Records) will release Hollow. Hollow will present twelve new songs, six of which have been released in advance of the new album. With the added musical plus of the India instruments like the sitar and the tabla, their blend with of those instruments with the garage-styled psych Rock music of Elephant Stone creates an accessible classic in the making. But absolutely don't take my word for it. Explore the music of the band and decide for yourself.

Hollow will be released on CD, DD, and limited edition colored 180g-weight vinyl collectible sets (mint green, and white), and standard black vinyl.

Hollow – Elephant Stone

01 Hollow World

02 Darker Time, Darker Space

03 The Court And Jury

04 Land Of Dead

05 Keep the Light Alive

06 We Cry For Harmonia

07 Harmonia

08 I See You

09 The Clampdown

10 Fox On The Run

11 House On Fire

12 A Way Home